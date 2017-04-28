Two suspended ahead of Kenyan Premier League match day 8

As Kenyan Premier League match day 8 kicks-off this weekend, two star players will be forced to watch as their mates play.

Fifteen times league champions Gor Mahia will have to do without the services of midfielder Earnest Wendo, who has accumulated a total of five yellow cards in the seven matches played. The holding midfielder has been a vital player for coach Ze Maria and his absence, against Mathare United, is definitely a blow.

Victor Wanyama: Spurs ready for London derby

Last season's Golden Boot first runners-up Wycliffe Ochomo will also watch from the sidelines as he serves his one match ban. The striker was red carded against Ulinzi Stars last weekend and he will not be part of the team to face Nakumatt.

Posta Rangers are leading the eighteen team table with 17 points, followed by Gor Mahia, who have 16. Sofapaka, AFC Leopards and Ulinzi Stars complete the top five positions.