Tusker coach Sam Timbe mourns over the team's poor run of form

Nicholas Kipkurui and Michael Madoya goals stretched Tusker’s winless run to three games in the last outings

Tusker FC coach Sam Timbe believes that his team has taken a wrong path in their quest for the Kenyan Premier League title.

The former champions lost their fifth match of the season on Saturday.

Tusker find themselves just five places off the bottom after they went down 3-1 to Zoo FC, who moved above them on the log to 13th.

Timbe, who took over the reigns from his compatriot, George ‘Best’ Nkata in January, has struggled in his effort to revive the team’s fortune that also saw them surrender the league title to Gor Mahia last season.

The Ugandan was left fuming following a shock victory by another struggling side, Zoo at the Kericho Green Stadium.

“We played poorly,” coughed Timbe.

“I don't know whether the players' confidence is still low or what, but I'm not happy. This is not the right direction.

The Brewers are 14th on the 18 man league with only 10 points from 11 games.