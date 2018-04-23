Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want Salah & Sane

Real Madrid want Salah & Sane
Real Madrid want to rebuild their attacking ranks this summer by signing Mohamed Salah and Leroy Sane, reports Don Balon.
The Blancos are being heavily linked with a raid for Liverpool's 41-goal top scorer, but that may not be the only move they make on the Premier League.
Champions Manchester City are also in danger of attracting unwelcome interest, with an €80 million bid being readied for Germany international Sane.
Man City close to Jorginho
Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Napoli's £50 million-rated midfielder Jorginho and are ready to splash the cash on a marquee signing if the possibility presents itself.
Goal understands City want to make just two signings this summer as they look to build on their Premier League-winning campaign.
They are pursuing a deep-lying midfielder - now likely to be Jorginho - and a forward; the same positions they attempted to strengthen in January.
Bayern to block Lewandowski sale
Bayern Munich are set to block Real Madrid's move for striker Robert Lewandowski this summer.
The Poland international is keen to move on from the Bundesliga champions this summer.
And Madrd see him as an upgrade on Karim Benzema as they aim to bolster their forward line.
Mustafi not interested in Arsenal exit
Shkodran Mustafi admits to having endured an inconsistent season at Arsenal, but insists he has no plans to push for a move elsewhere.
The Germany international, who is in his second season at Emirates Stadium, has faced criticism at times for his reading of the game.
Mustafi has seen transfer talk sparked as a result, having previously been linked with Serie A side Inter in the summer of 2017, but he claims to be settled in north London.
Liverpool told 'sack of money' won't land Alisson
Liverpool and Real Madrid have been warned by Roma president James Pallotta that “a sack of money” will not be enough to land in-demand goalkeeper Alisson.
The Brazil international has become a much sought-after commodity on the back of his consistent showings for club and country.
But Roma have maintained throughout the regular rounds of transfer talk that they have no intention of selling .
Wenger has four future options
Arsene Wenger has four options to continue his career when he leaves Arsenal at the end of the season, including the chance to coach Borussia Dortmund, claims Telefoot.
Wenger has decided to end his 22-year tenure at Arsenal, but plans to stay in football, with the opportunity to replace Peter Stoger as Dortmund coach one possibility.
A position with Paris Saint-Germain is also an option, along with the chance to become Japan national team coach and the opportunity to be entrusted with the development of football in China.
Salah urged to accept Real or Barca offers
Mohamed Salah has been advised by Mido to leave Liverpool on the back of his PFA Player of the Year award-winning exploits and “immediately accept any offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona”.
The former Tottenham striker has said of a fellow Egyptian: "I can say that the likes of Salah have a huge chance to succeed alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and the stars of Real Madrid."
Mourinho reveals Man Utd transfer plans
Jose Mourinho has lifted the lid on Manchester United’s summer transfer plans, while warning that there will only be “basic” investment.
The Red Devils have spent big in recent windows, splashing out a club record £89 million on Paul Pogba and £75m on Romelu Lukaku.
Further strengthening is expected in 2018, as a couple of experienced heads prepare to head for retirement and pastures new, but Mourinho insists there will be no elaborate rebuild at Old Trafford.
Pogba: I have no problem with Mou
As transfer rumours swirl, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has insisted that he has no problem with manager Jose Mourinho.
Reports of a deteriorating relationship between the pair and a lack of playing time in 2018 have led to reports that the France international could be leaving Old Trafford.
But Pogba says he isn't thinking about a transfer and is only focused on the Red Devils.
'Neymar must join Madrid to be the best'
Former Barcelona and Brazil star Rivaldo says that PSG star Neymar must join Real Madrid if he is to be considered the best player in the world.
Neymar only joined PSG last summer from Barcelona, but he is reportedly unsettled in France and could be set to make a swift departure.
Real Madrid have been the club most strongly linked with a move for the 26-year-old, who could sensationally join his former club's biggest rivals.
Lingard set for pay rise
Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is set to be rewarded for his strong campaign with a pay rise, reports The Sun.
Lingard is currently on £85,000-a-week, but will receive a bump up to £100,000-a-week after tallying 13 goals and six assists in all competitions this season.
Madrid make Salah top priority
Real Madrid have made Liverpool star Mohamed Salah their top priority for the summer, claims Don Balon.
The Blancos are preparing for a summer of big signings after falling well short of Barcelona in the race for the La Liga title.
Madrid president Florentino Perez is prepared to bid €200 million for the new PFA Player of the Year , who has been sensational in his first campaign with the Reds.
Oblak unsure over Atletico Madrid future
Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has admitted that he is unsure if he'll stay with the capital club.
The Slovenia international has garnered attention from plenty of big-name clubs, with Arsenal, Liverpool and PSG just a few of the teams rumoured to be interested.
Pochettino wants financial backing
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to be given sufficient financial backing if he's to stay at the club, according to The Telegraph.
Spurs will end 2017-18 without a trophy after falling to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at the weekend, underlining the club's need for reinforcements.
Wilfried Zaha is at the top of Tottenham's wish list, and the club also wants to sign Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Hugo Lloris to new contracts.
Arsenal at risk of losing GK prospect
Arsenal academy goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo could be set to leave the club due to a contract stand-off, according to the Mirror .
The 16-year-old is considered a potential future starter for the Gunners, but has yet to agree to a professional deal.
RB Leipzig and Celtic are among the clubs hoping to swoop in with a move for the England U-17 international.
Newcastle looking at £20m King
Newcastle are hoping to move for Bournemouth striker Joshua King, reports The Sun .
Rafa Benitez wants to upgrade his attacking options this summer, and the Spaniard has identified the 26-year-old as an ideal candidate.
The Norway international would likely cost the Magpies around £20 million.