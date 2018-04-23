Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want Salah & Sane

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond

Real Madrid want Salah & Sane

Real Madrid want to rebuild their attacking ranks this summer by signing Mohamed Salah and Leroy Sane, reports Don Balon.

The Blancos are being heavily linked with a raid for Liverpool's 41-goal top scorer, but that may not be the only move they make on the Premier League.

Champions Manchester City are also in danger of attracting unwelcome interest, with an €80 million bid being readied for Germany international Sane.

Man City close to Jorginho

Manchester City are closing in on a deal for Napoli's £50 million-rated midfielder Jorginho and are ready to splash the cash on a marquee signing if the possibility presents itself.

Goal understands City want to make just two signings this summer as they look to build on their Premier League-winning campaign.

They are pursuing a deep-lying midfielder - now likely to be Jorginho - and a forward; the same positions they attempted to strengthen in January.

Mustafi not interested in Arsenal exit

Shkodran Mustafi admits to having endured an inconsistent season at Arsenal, but insists he has no plans to push for a move elsewhere.

The Germany international, who is in his second season at Emirates Stadium, has faced criticism at times for his reading of the game.

Mustafi has seen transfer talk sparked as a result, having previously been linked with Serie A side Inter in the summer of 2017, but he claims to be settled in north London.

Liverpool told 'sack of money' won't land Alisson

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been warned by Roma president James Pallotta that “a sack of money” will not be enough to land in-demand goalkeeper Alisson.

The Brazil international has become a much sought-after commodity on the back of his consistent showings for club and country.

But Roma have maintained throughout the regular rounds of transfer talk that they have no intention of selling .

Wenger has four future options

Arsene Wenger has four options to continue his career when he leaves Arsenal at the end of the season, including the chance to coach Borussia Dortmund, claims Telefoot.

Wenger has decided to end his 22-year tenure at Arsenal, but plans to stay in football, with the opportunity to replace Peter Stoger as Dortmund coach one possibility.

A position with Paris Saint-Germain is also an option, along with the chance to become Japan national team coach and the opportunity to be entrusted with the development of football in China.

Salah urged to accept Real or Barca offers

Mohamed Salah has been advised by Mido to leave Liverpool on the back of his PFA Player of the Year award-winning exploits and “immediately accept any offer from Real Madrid or Barcelona”.

The former Tottenham striker has said of a fellow Egyptian: "I can say that the likes of Salah have a huge chance to succeed alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and the stars of Real Madrid."

Mourinho reveals Man Utd transfer plans

Jose Mourinho has lifted the lid on Manchester United’s summer transfer plans, while warning that there will only be “basic” investment.

The Red Devils have spent big in recent windows, splashing out a club record £89 million on Paul Pogba and £75m on Romelu Lukaku.

Further strengthening is expected in 2018, as a couple of experienced heads prepare to head for retirement and pastures new, but Mourinho insists there will be no elaborate rebuild at Old Trafford.

Pogba: I have no problem with Mou

As transfer rumours swirl, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has insisted that he has no problem with manager Jose Mourinho.

Reports of a deteriorating relationship between the pair and a lack of playing time in 2018 have led to reports that the France international could be leaving Old Trafford.

But Pogba says he isn't thinking about a transfer and is only focused on the Red Devils.

'Neymar must join Madrid to be the best'

Former Barcelona and Brazil star Rivaldo says that PSG star Neymar must join Real Madrid if he is to be considered the best player in the world.

Neymar only joined PSG last summer from Barcelona, but he is reportedly unsettled in France and could be set to make a swift departure.

