Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Jorginho wants City move over Man Utd

Jorginho prefers City over United

Napoli midfielder Jorginho would prefer to join Manchester City over their local rivals Manchester United, according to The Sun .

City are keen to bolster their midfield this summer, with Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara and Shakhtar Donetsk's Fred also on their radar.

But they could be about to usurp United in the race for Italy international Jorginho, with the player's agent having met both clubs during a recent visit to England.

Batshuayi bid being readied by Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund are keen to sign Michy Batshuayi on a permanent basis from Chelsea this summer.

The Belgium international striker moved to Germany on loan during the January transfer window and scored nine goals in 14 appearances before suffering an ankle injury.

It may be that he has played his last game for Dortmund, with a return to Stamford Bridge set to be made, but the Bundesliga outfit will be asking questions of Chelsea once the managerial picture in west London becomes a little clearer.

Rakitic desperate for Iniesta stay

Ivan Rakitic is desperate for Andres Iniesta to quash speculation over his Barcelona future and commit to remaining at the club where he has established himself as "one of the greatest players in history".

Iniesta is reportedly on the brink of a move, with Chinese Super League side Chongqing Lifan tipped as the 33-year-old's next destination.

But, speaking after Barca's 5-0 Copa del Rey final triumph over Sevilla, in which Iniesta scored the fourth goal, Rakitic expressed his desire to see his team-mate stick around.

Lopes refuses to rule out Man City return

Rony Lopes insists he wants to repay Monaco's faith and win titles with the Ligue 1 side, though the former Manchester City attacker has refused to rule out a return to the Etihad Stadium in the future.

Lopes has flourished in his first full season at Monaco following a loan spell with Lille, scoring 15 goals in all competitions for Leonardo Jardim's men in 2017-18.

But Lopes' connection to Premier League champions City runs deep as some of his family still live in Manchester, despite him swapping England for France in 2015.

Malcom & Kluivert on Man Utd shortlist

Bordeaux's Malcom and Ajax's Justin Kluivert are among those on Manchester United's summer shortlist of forwards, according to the Sunday Times.

United boss Jose Mourinho is willing to let Anthony Martial leave Old Trafford this summer and has begun lining up replacements.

Malcom and Kluivert are both youthful options while the slightly more experienced Thomas Lemar of Monaco is also being considered.

Real Madrid drop Bale asking price

Gareth Bale’s price tag has dropped to €70 million as Real Madrid hope to spark interest, according to Don Balon .

Madrid president Florentino Perez wants Bale out this summer, but realises his price tag is putting teams off.

By dropping the price down, Perez hopes to spark a bidding war between clubs to get Bale’s eventual fee back over €100 million.

Man Utd battle Barca for Lenglet

Manchester United are set to battle for Barcelona for Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet, according to The Sun .

The 22-year-old impressed during his side's Champions League win over United and has shown consistent form in La Liga this term.

He is likely to cost somewhere in the region of £20 million.

La Liga confirms Iniesta exit?

La Liga's social media accounts have strongly hinted that Andres Iniesta is on his way out at Barcelona.

The Spanish international has received an offer to leave the club, though he has denied anything official has been agreed to.

However, La Liga posted a tweet after he scored in Barcelona's Copa del Rey victory which reads: "THE Final of Iniesta" and an image on Instagram thanking the midfielder.

Mourinho splits United dressing room

Jose Mourinho may have split the Manchester United dressing room with his criticism of his players, according to the Sun .

Mourinho has come under fire after blasting the team in their recent FA Cup win over Brighton.

He is also barely speaking with star Paul Pogba and has annoyed others by his treatment of Luke Shaw, which has been compared to his exile of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

