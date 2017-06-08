Rogic's rocket sends Socceroos past Saudi Arabia

A spectacular long-range strike from Tom Rogic delivered Australia a crucial 3-2 win over Saudi Arabia on Thursday to stay on track for next year's World Cup finals in Russia.

The stylish midfielder reprised his match-winning exploits for Celtic in last month's Scottish Cup final when he scored the Socceroos' winner in the 64th minute.

"He's a hell of a player," coach Ange Postecoglou said of Rogic.

"And the best is ahead of him, no doubt about that."

The Australians joined Japan and Saudi Arabia at the top of Asia Group B with their vital win after twice relinquishing the lead to the skilful Saudis in Adelaide.

"We made it a little difficult for ourselves in the first half but we showed our quality and limited their chances in the second half and went on for the win," Rogic said.

"I thought the goal was coming. We started to get on top in the second half and I just wanted to get the boys on the right way and to get the win which was the most important thing."

Swiss-based striker Tomi Juric twice gave the Socceroos the lead in the first half but both times the Saudis fought back to be level at 2-2 at half-time.

The Socceroos were given a gift-wrapped opener when goalkeeper Yasser Al-Mosailem slipped and his clearing kick went straight to Juric, who found the an empty net after seven minutes.

