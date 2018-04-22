Thomas Zenke to miss two Nasarawa United games

The attacker won’t be available for their games with Abia Warriors and El Kanemi Warriors as he recovers from a knee injury

Nasarawa United’s preparations for their clash with Abia Warriors have suffered a setback with the failure of Thomas Zenke to recover from a knee injury.

The striker copped the knock against Katsina United and has been told to skip the club’s next two games to allow it heal properly.

The Solid Miners are 16th in the league table with 19 points from 17 games and they will need all their top players around as they slug it out against Abia Warriors.

“I won’t be available for our game with Abia Warriors and our away game with El Kanemi Warriors but I should be fine for the return leg of the El Kanemi game which will be the first game of the second round,” Zenke told Goal.

“It is so unfortunate that I have to miss more games at this point in time when my contribution is needed seriously to complement our team effort.

"I know that I will come back stronger and that my teammates will get the job done against Abia Warriors on Sunday.

“We know we are not yet at the level we should be but I know that very soon we shall come around. We are playing very well but results have not been in our advantage at all.”