The PSL needs strikers like Manchester United hit-man Romelu Lukaku, says Philemon Masinga

The retired attacker has backed Tau to score more goals in the remaining PSL matches

Legendary South Africa striker Philemon Masinga has attributed the lack of goals in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to many factors.

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Percy Tau and Polokwane City striker Rodney Ramagalela are sitting at the top of the league's scoring chart having both scored only 11 goals with three games left.



This could be the sixth season where attackers have failed to go beyond the 15 goal mark and current AmaZulu FC marksman Siyabonga Nomvethe remains the last player to score over 15 goals in the PSL.

The 40-year-old hit the back of the net 20 times during the 2011/12 campaign and he deservedly scooped the Golden Boot accolade.

Masinga, who turned out for English side Leeds United and Swiss club St. Gallen during his playing days, stated that there are a few out-and-out strikers in South Africa's elite league.



“We don’t have a lot of out-and-out strikers now. Strikers who will stay in the box and score goals," he said on IOL.

"We don’t have those predators who stay in box. Strikers like Lukaku (Romelu of Manchester United) - those are box strikers who only think about putting the ball in the back of the net," he explained.

“Tau has been great to watch this season. He has scored and assisted in more goals. He is more of a ball player who likes to play away from the box," he continued.

"He should have scored more than 15 goals but he has been unlucky. I hope he can score more in the remaining matches," the former Sundowns hitman said.

Zambian marksman Collins Mbesuma won the Golden Boot after scoring 25 goals for Kaizer Chiefs during the 2004/05 campaign and he still holds the record for the most goals in a single PSL season.

“The style of play of some of the teams have also contributed in the lower tally of goals by strikers in the past seasons," he added.

"Most of the teams rely on counter-attacks. There are few teams that play an attacking brand of football,” Masinga concluded.



Sundowns boast the best attack in the PSL this season having scored 44 goals from 27 games.

