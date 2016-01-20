News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

1/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

The morning after #Christmas when you realize there's a whole cake left in the fridge. #dangerousterritory

Instagram

2/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Maria Sharapovan is in love with her new NikeCourt dress.

3/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Enjoying the Melbourne summer.

4/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Summers memories. #flashback #vacation

Instagram

5/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Behind the scenes from this months Self cover #fashion #venicebeach #beach

Instagram

6/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

  1. behindthescenes #netaporter #shoot #fashion #fall

Instagram

7/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Vacation in one picture. I'll see you soon #Philippines #nofilter

Instagram

8/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

I wish I can bottle these #sunsets and take them on the road with me. #whatimiss #ontheroad

Instagram

9/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Olympic torch bearer Maria Sharapova enters the Opening Ceremony of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Fisht Olympic Stadium

Getty

10/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Maria's standard salute to the crowd after another win, the kiss.

Getty

11/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

So much power, Maria's forehand is feared round the world

Getty

12/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Poise and stature, Sharapova has been at the top of the women's game for a decade.

Getty

13/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Maria Sharapova arrives at the 2014 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A.

Getty

14/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

The new power couple of tennis, Sharapova and boyfriend Grigor Dimitrov

Getty

15/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

The toast of France, Sharapova poses in Paris after winning the 2014 French Open

Getty

16/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Sharapova is no shrinking violet on the court.

Getty

17/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Sharapova's first major win was at Wimbledon in 2004. She was just 17.

18/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Sharapova's fame stretched well beyond the white lines of the court and she is a regular on talk shows like here on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon

Getty

19/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

The whites of Wimbledon

Getty

20/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Sharapova is a regular at fashion shows around the planet

Getty

21/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

On the airport bus, and under the rain #nextstop #wuhan #travel #rain #orshine

Instagram

22/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Getting prepped for a new Nike shoot...

Facebook

23/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Great to have a win tonight! Great crowd, fun atmosphere. It's recovery time now with a big fat ice bath.

Facebook

24/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Back to work including a sneak peek of my Avon fragrance photo shoot today!

Facebook

25/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

Rewards are fulfilling but it's back to work now!

Facebook

26/26 Maria Sharapova: Power on, class off the court

I'm currently a one happy gift box!!

Facebook

More Tennis

Kokkinakis undergoes scans amid claims of broken kneecap

Kokkinakis seeks answers amid claims of broken kneecap

Luckless Australian tennis star Thanasi Kokkinakis is undergoing tests in Europe amid claims he has a broken knee cap.
Zverev in hot water over 'disgusting' spitting incident

Zverev in hot water over 'disgusting' spitting incident

Alexander Zverev has been slammed for appearing to spit towards a fan at the Monte Carlo Masters.
Tennis star scones ballboy in frustrated outburst

Tennis star scones ballboy in frustrated outburst

Roberto Bautista Agut was lucky not to be defaulted after hitting a ballboy in the head at the Monte Carlo Masters.
Nadal wins to set up 'difficult' Thiem quarter-final clash in Monaco

Nadal wins to set up 'difficult' Thiem clash in Monte Carlo

Rafael Nadal cruised to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Russian Karen Khachanov to set up a "difficult" Monte Carlo Masters quarter-final against Dominic Thiem, after the Austrian stunned Novak Djokovic.
Wozniacki threatens boycott over 'death threats' from fans

Wozniacki makes stunning boycott call over fan 'death threats'

Caroline Wozniacki says she's considering boycotting one of the biggest tournaments on the WTA calendar after receiving some vile abuse from fans.
Nadal 'can't imagine' copying controversial Federer tactic

The controversial Federer tactic that Nadal 'can't imagine' copying

Rafael Nadal was blunt about Roger Federer's favoured ploy.
Show More