New tech blocks out grunting

Ever wished you could just turn down that loud grunting while watching the tennis? Now you can.

The BBC have released a noise reduction program, called Wimbledon NetMix, which allows listeners to reduce the sound of players' grunting and raises the volume of the commentators, The Telegraph in London reported.

The program is free, and currently available over the internet through the BBC Radioplayer. Users can adjust the balance between court noise and commentators using a sliding scale.

THe move comes after a wave of criticism aimed at tennis players who have taken grunting to a whole new decibel level.

All England Club CEO Ian Ritchie admitted that organisers of Wimbledon weren't particularly happy with the noise levels on court and they would prefer to see "less grunting".

"The players have an ability to complain about it, if one player is grunting too much and the other player doesn't like it and it is distracting, they can complain to the umpire," he said.

"We have discussed it with the tours and we believe it is helpful to reduce the amount of grunting." "We are one tournament in a global circuit. But we have made our views clear and we would like to see less of it."

The head of technology for the BBC's audio and music department, Rupert Bruin, said that the new program was a reaction to complaints from listeners about getting the balance right.

"Having known for a long time that broadcasters have a problem with balancing the ambient sounds of a sports match with the commentary, we felt we had to develop a tool which put the control back into the hands of the audience," he said.

"The BBC receives lots of complaints from the public regarding sound balance - with many of them wanting the sound of the commentators turned up and the noise for a match turned down.

"Wimbledon was a clear choice to launch this product for as there are always so many comments about the amount of grunting from the players."

The technology is currently being trialed for Wimbledon coverage, but soon could extend to other sporting events too.