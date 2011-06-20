Wimbledon women's singles preview

The women's game - which has been looking listless in recent months - will receive the kick start it needs as the Williams sisters re-enter the fray.

For the first time in a year the pair will compete together at a grand slam - and say what you will about the pair, but it will never be in doubt that they add a lot of character to the WTA circuit.

Kim Clijsters is a notable absentee, but an in-form Maria Sharapova is capable of filling the void.

The consistent class-gulf between the top echelon of women's tennis and the rest of the field has closed with the emergence of Li Na and Caroline Wozniacki among others, but at the business end of the tournament expect to see the same faces contending for the title.

The women's contenders

Serena Williams

She may not have played Grand Slam tennis in a year, but whenever Serena Williams steps on court she will always be a title contender. In her ten starts at the big tournaments she can start slowly, dropping sets to unknowns but expect her to make a traditional change of gear in the second week. Her tilt at a 13th Slam begins with a not-too-easy match against Frenchwoman Aravane Rezai and will move towards a likely quarter final against French Open champion Li Na.

Odds to win: $5.00

Maria Sharapova

She's done it before so she can surely do it again. Maria Sharapova's recent nightmare run of injuries seems to have ended and she celebrated with a powerful performance to reach the semi finals of the French Open. She will likely run into fellow blonde bombshell Caroline Wozniacki on her run through the tournament.

Odds to win: $5.00

Venus Williams

Venus, like her sister, is returning to Grand Slam action after a lengthy lay-off. Her pre-tournament prep was cut short at the hands of Daniela Hantuchova at Eastbourne but this my no means leaves her out of contention at The All England Club. Venus will have to face-off against perennial under-achiever Vera Zvonareva in an early reckoning before continuing on her quest for a sixth Wimbledon crown.

Odds to win: $7.00

Caroline Wozniacki

As world number one it would be an oversight to not mention her - but until she breaks through for her maiden Slam win she will always remain an outsider. She has the all round game to succeed but seems to come undone in pressure matches. She is undoubtedly improving with every experience and her new relaxed demeanour when dealing with media may be just the boost she needs to finally crack the glass ceiling. She will have to run through Aussie's Sam Stosur and Jarmila Gajdosova to win the title.

Odds to win: $11.00

Honourable mention:

Li Na: Will no doubt be a crowd favourite and fresh from her French Open win is now up there with the best of them. Her grasscourt credentials are yet to be thoroughly examined however.

