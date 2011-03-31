A baby was bawling in the stands, and Spanish tennis player David Ferrer wasn't happy about it at all.

Frustrated tennis star lobs ball at crying baby

Trailing in his quarter-final match at the ATP and WTA Masters event in Miami, and annoyed by the crying, Ferrer directed a forehand lob toward the infant after losing his serve midway through the second set.

The ball didn't come close to the youngster, but the crying stopped.

Ferrer blamed his defeat not on the baby, but on a case of indigestion. He lost to American Mardy Fish, 7-5 6-2.

He said later: "It was in one moment of the match, but nothing special. It was not the problem."

Fish said post-match that he did not see Ferrer hit the ball into the stands.

"He'd probably take that one back if he could. He's a very nice guy. Obviously flustered."