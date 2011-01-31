Was this the Australian Open turning point?

A stunning 39-hit rally between Andy Murray and Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic may have been the turning point in the final last night.



As Djokovic went on to dismantle the Great Britain star in the final, this rally seemed to epitomise the difficulty Murray at beating the stubborn Serb.



Games remained on serve until Murray crumbled at 4-5 in the first set, a double-fault and then a netted backhand after a 39-shot rally gifting Djokovic set point.



Was this the turning point in the match? Watch the video and decide for yourself.



Despite appearing to hit some great winners, and playing some damn fine tennis to boot, Murray could not get past Djokovic's baseline defence.



Djokovic ended up winning the match in a comprehensive 6-4 6-2 6-3 victory.