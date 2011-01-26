Kim's not Vera worried

A drained Kim Clijsters will be counting on her experience to see her through her semi-final encounter with Vera Zvonareva.



Clijsters, who expressed disappointment with the way she pulled up after her quarter final win over Agnieszka Radwanska, said that she was not worried about her record against Zvonareva with Clijsters winning only once in their last four encounters.



"I just physically felt a little bit tired and heavy out there today, [I’ll just] try to recover well and try to be a little bit fresher physically and mentally against Zvonareva."



Clijsters admitted she will need to improve her performance against the second seed, after conceding 37 unforced errors in her quarter final match.



"Everything has to be better. I mean, serving, returning, the unforced errors. Everything has to be better."



"I felt that there were a few things I did really well, but there were also a few things that I just, you know, my own feeling, I just didn't feel quite right every time out there."



"I've had throughout the years, you know, I've always been able to kind of lift - not always - but most of the time been able to lift my game when it was really necessary. So hopefully I can count on that experience a little bit as well."



"I'm in the semifinals and I don't feel like I've played my best tennis."



Zvonareva, who has been dogged by criticism of her temperament was praised by Clijsters for her improvement in her mental toughness.



"She used to really have moments where she could really be out of it sometimes, and do a lot of things that, you know,a lot of us players really enjoyed watching her sometimes go a little crazy out there. But she's really improved that," she said.



"She's a good player. She hangs in there every point, and that's what makes her so tough."



Clijsters playing with her leg heavily strapped in the quarter final expects the match against Zvonareva to be a gruelling, phsyical encounter.



"It will be tough. There will be a lot of rallies, long rallies I think. But I've always enjoyed playing my matches against her.



"She's a player who will be very consistent throughout a whole match, will not really mix her game up tremendously. She'll always give you the same kind of thing."



They've always been a lot of fun. They've been,like I said, like physical and just kind of what you expect coming up for a semifinal.



When asked about whether she thought she her ranking was an accurate reflection of how well she was playing Clijsters was characteristically modest.



"I don't feel like I'm No. 3 in the world. I don't think about a number. I mean, it's a number," she said.



"I just try to be the best Kim out there whenever I play, and it's not about numbers."

Kim Clijsters during her quarter final match against Agnieska Radwanska on Rod Laver Arena.