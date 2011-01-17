Groth bows out of Australian Open

A courageous Jarmila Groth has bowed out of the Australian Open in the first round going down to 21st seed Yanina Wickman 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.



The unseeded Australian showed incredible spirit fighting back from two match points down before finally succumbing to the classy Belgium in front of an adoring crowd at Rod Laver Arena.



Groth joined fellow Australian Olivia Rogowska in departing the tournament after just one match.