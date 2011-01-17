Lleyton Hewitt to serve commentary for Channel 7

Tennis champion Lleyton Hewitt will join the Channel 7 commentary team at the Australian Open.



"As always I can’t wait for the Australian Open to start," said Lleyton. "And this year I also look forward to giving fans and viewers my thoughts into some of the players and matches when I join the Channel 7 commentary team."



Channel 7 CEO David Leckie, celebrating the signing coup, said:



"Lleyton is an Australian tennis champion and will add some unique tennis insights for our viewers into the game’s strategies and its players."



Lleyton will join Johanna Griggs, Bruce McAvaney, Jim Courier, Matt White, Henri Leconte, Sandy Roberts, Hamish McLachlan, Sam Smith, Todd Woodbridge, Roger Rasheed, Nicole Bradtke, Rennae Stubbs, John Fitzgerald, Allan Stone, Peter Donegan and Kerryn Pratt as part of the Channel 7 commentary team.



Lleyton will also feature in the Rally for Relief to be broadcast on Channel 7 Sunday 4pm nationally to raise money for the victims of Australia’s flood disaster. The superstars of world tennis including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Kim Clijsters, Sam Stosur, Novak Djokovic and Pat Rafter will gather for a special exhibition fans will never see again.