Frenchman wins Tennis NZ coaching post

Tennis New Zealand has contracted experienced Frenchman Christophe Lambert to the role of national performance coach.

The 52-year-old Frenchman is a highly-credentialed career coach who has spent more than half his life involved in high performance coaching.

Lambert has had roles with national federations in the United Kingdom and Canada, and has coached at provincial level in China.

Married to a Kiwi woman, he has resided in New Zealand since before last Christmas.

Lambert says his priority will be unearthing players aged from 8 to 14 who show obvious potential.

He will also work with elite level players, complementing the work of high performance manager Simon Rea.