Venus beaten in Monte Carlo quarters

Top ranked New Zealand doubles player Michael Venus will take a two-week break to rest an injured knee as he builds towards his French Open title defence.

Venus made the call after he and South African partner Raven Klaasen succumbed on clay in their quarter-final at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Clay court singles specialists Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli prevailed 7-6 -3, controlling play with their powerful ground strokes.

Venus played with a heavily strapped knee and surprised himself by making it onto the court for the Masters 1000 tournament.

"At the beginning of the week I was on crutches for a couple of days and the doctors didn't think I would have much chance if playing at all," he said.

"So to be able to get out there and play at a good level was really positive and how my knee held up was great."

Venus is confident of returning to action well before the French Open starting on May 27.

Last year he claimed victory at Rolland Garros alongside American Ryan Harrison, making him the first Kiwi grand slam winner in 39 years.