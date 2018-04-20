Australia v the Netherlands Fed Cup draw

DRAW FOR AUSTRALIA'S FED CUP WORLD GROUP PLAYOFF WITH THE NETHERLANDS AT THE WOLLONGONG ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE:
FRIDAY
Opening singles, from 1200
Samantha Stosur v Lesley Kerkhove (NED)
Ashleigh Barty (AUS) v ) Quirine Lemoine (NED)
SATURDAY
Reverse singles, from 1200
Ashleigh Barty (AUS) v Lesley Kerkhove (NED)
Samantha Stosur (AUS) v Quirine Lemoine (NED)
Doubles
Ashleigh Barty and Samantha Stosur (AUS) v Demi Schuurs and Indy de Vroome (NED)
HEAD TO HEAD
Australia 8 leads the Netherlands 2 In Australia: Played 2, Australia 2, Netherlands 0 Last meeting: Netherlands 4-1 on clay in 's-Hertogenbosch, 2015