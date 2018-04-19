Wozniacki makes stunning boycott call over fan 'death threats'

Caroline Wozniacki says she's considering boycotting one of the biggest tournaments on the WTA calendar after receiving some vile abuse from fans.

Last month the Australian Open champion said she and her family - including fiance David Lee - were verbally abused and the subject of death threats by spectators during her loss to Monica Puig at the Miami Open.

Wozniacki said tournament staff and security did nothing to prevent the abuse. However, Miami Open officials said they were not aware during the match of any threats and would have been handled the situation immediately if notified.

Wozniacki won the first set against Puig 6-0, but then lost the next two 6-4 6-4.

"I am fully aware that tennis is a game of wins and losses," the Dane said on her Twitter account.

"However, during the match last night people in the crowd threatened my family, wished death threats on my mom and dad, called me names that I can't repeat here and told my fiance's niece and nephew (who are 10 years old) to sit down and shut... up.

"Meanwhile security and staff did nothing to prevent this and even accepted this to take place."

Speaking in Monte Carlo on Thursday, Wozniacki said she was considering boycotting the Miami Open from now on.

“I slept horrible for probably four or five days after that,” Wozniacki said.

“I wasn’t at ease. I really felt awful. There was a bad feeling in my stomach. David was there too and he even was like, ‘This is bad, this is not the way. This is not why we’re playing.’

“Tennis is known to be a great sport, a sport for families, a sport for all ages, a sport with great fans and great traditions. But the experience that I had in Miami was awful and hopefully something we’ll never experience again.

"I’ve played [Jelena] Dokic in Australia when she was making a run and she beat me, but the crowd was still amazing. They were cheering for her, obviously, but it’s still fun, it’s respectful and they’re great.

“That’s the way it’s supposed to be. But to have David’s niece and nephew come over crying after the match – and having to explain to them because it’s not normal and this is not the way that people should behave – it’s not a good feeling.

"I just have to make a decision next year on whether I feel like I want to go back or not. I haven't made that decision yet.”

Unfortunately it's not the first time the Miami Open has come under fire over the behaviour of fans.

In 2017 Nick Kyrgios was the one copping the abuse in a match against Roger Federer.

Tournament director James Blake denied security had been notified of the Wozniacki incident.

"During the match we had tournament and WTA staff as well as tournament security courtside," he said in a statement. "They never witnessed, nor were they notified of any specific threats made to the players or their families.

"If we had been notified, the situation would have been handled immediately."

He noted the match "was played in front of a loud and passionate crowd," adding "while I personally feel that no one should have to endure any sort of abuse on the court, we do our best to provide a safe and fair environment."

In her tweet, Wozniacki added: "When certain lines are crossed, it makes tennis miserable for both competitors.

"I hope the Miami Open chooses to take this seriously because it's a horrible example to set for the next generation of tennis players and fans."

with agencies