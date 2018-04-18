Sharapova to play in Birmingham tennis

Two-time winner Maria Sharapova has joined the field for the Birmingham Classic grasscourt tournament in the lead-up to Wimbledon.

Lawn Tennis Association chief executive Michael Downey caused ructions, not least in his own organisation, last year with his decision to offer Sharapova a wildcard after her return to tennis from a 15-month doping ban.

Sharapova subsequently had to pull out through injury but signed a two-year agreement. She joins a strong field including Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, British No.1 Johanna Konta and Petra Kvitova, who claimed an emotional victory last June at the Edgbaston Priory Club.

Sharapova, who won the Birmingham title in 2004 and 2005 and last played eight years ago, said: "I'm excited to return.

"I like the fans in Birmingham and I go back a long way and I've got a lot of good memories of playing there. It's going to feel really good to be back out there playing again."

It has been a tough season for the Russian, who has struggled for form and fitness and is ranked 42 almost a year after her comeback.

Birmingham, which runs from June 18-24, is set to be her first tournament on grass since she reached the 2015 Wimbledon semi-finals.