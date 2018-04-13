Edmund into Hassan II ATP quarter-finals

Second seed Kyle Edmund beat Radu Albot of Moldova 6-2 6-4 on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals of the Grand Prix Hassan II clay-court tournament.

The British player, ranked 26th in the world, next meets Tunisian wildcard entry Malek Jaziri, who secured an upset 6-2 6-4 win against eighth seed Mischa Zverev of Germany.

With top seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas already out, along with Philipp Kohlschreiber and Robin Haase - both of whom were in the top five - Edmund will fancy his chances of taking this clay-court title.

Joao Sousa of Portugal and Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia will also meet in the last eight on Friday.

Sousa triumphed 6-3 3-6 6-4 against Mirza Basic of Bosnia-Herzegovina, while Basilashvili scored a 7-6 (7-5) 5-7 6-3 victory against wildcard Lamine Ouahab of Morocco.