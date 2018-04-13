News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kyrgios dishes epic burn on serial Twitter pest
Kyrgios dishes epic burn on serial Twitter pest

Edmund into Hassan II ATP quarter-finals

AAP /

Second seed Kyle Edmund beat Radu Albot of Moldova 6-2 6-4 on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals of the Grand Prix Hassan II clay-court tournament.

The British player, ranked 26th in the world, next meets Tunisian wildcard entry Malek Jaziri, who secured an upset 6-2 6-4 win against eighth seed Mischa Zverev of Germany.

With top seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas already out, along with Philipp Kohlschreiber and Robin Haase - both of whom were in the top five - Edmund will fancy his chances of taking this clay-court title.

Joao Sousa of Portugal and Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia will also meet in the last eight on Friday.

Sousa triumphed 6-3 3-6 6-4 against Mirza Basic of Bosnia-Herzegovina, while Basilashvili scored a 7-6 (7-5) 5-7 6-3 victory against wildcard Lamine Ouahab of Morocco.

Back To Top