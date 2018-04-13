Daniell ousted from Morocco doubles

An Indian-German combination has swiftly ended New Zealand's hopes of a deep run at the ATP clay court tournament in Marrakech, Morocco.

Kiwi world No.35 Marcus Daniell and his British partner Dominic Inglot were beaten 6-7 6-0 11-9 by Divij Sharan and Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarter-finals.

The winning pair had ousted another Kiwi, Artem Sitak, and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof in the first round, 24 hours earlier.

Daniell, who was seeded third, may not have done enough to boost his doubles ranking inside the world's top 30 for the first time.