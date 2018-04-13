Kyrgios wants to be king of Queen's Club

Nick Kyrgios is planning to win Queen's and fire an early warning shot to his Wimbledon rivals.

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is eyeing a flying start to the 2018 grasscourt season

Tennis's most unfulfilled grand slam talent is not lacking confidence after declaring his intention to challenge Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Marin Cilic and the like at the traditional Wimbledon lead-up event in June.

The enigmatic Australian's optimism defies first-round losses to Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic and Donald Young in his only three previous visits.

"Grass is a surface I know I can play well on and it frustrates me that I haven't been able to play my best so far at The Queen's Club," Kyrgios said.

"I was injured last year and I've had some rough draws, but I'm confident I can put it together.

"If I do, I can win it.

"It's a great tournament with a lot of history and I'm pumped to be going back."

After a flying start to 2018 with victory over Grigor Dimitrov in the season-opening Brisbane International, Kyrgios has dropped to 23rd in the world rankings having only played three events and a Davis Cup tie.

Making the swift transition from clay to grass, Kyrgios is seeking a confidence-building lead-up to Wimbledon, which shapes as his best chance of breaking his grand slam duck.

With two fourth-round showings to back up his momentous win over Nadal to reach the quarter-finals on debut in 2014, Kyrgios has been listed as the early seventh favourite to reign at the All England Club in 2018.

Only heavyweights Nadal, Murray, Cilic, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev and defending champion and title favourite Roger Federer are considered by bookmakers as a better chance of lifting the trophy.

The 22-year-old joins not only five-time champion Murray, the top-ranked Nadal and 2017 Wimbledon finalist Cilic in the draw, but also fellow rising star Denis Shapovalov, Australian Open semi-finalist Kyle Edmund and season-ending championship winner Dimitrov.

"Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov are two young players that people stop what they are doing to watch, and I'm thrilled that they are going to be part of a 'Fever-Tree' Championships line-up with so many of the best players in the world," said Queen's Club tournament director Stephen Farrow.

"Nick has yet to get going so far at The Queen's Club, but we know what he is capable of and hope that he can show it this year."