Mixed results for Kiwis in Morocco doubles

Third seeds Kiwi Marcus Daniell and British partner Dominic Inglot have made an impressive start to their clay court tennis season.

Daniell and Inglot have beaten Chile's Hans Podlipnik-Castillo and Belarussian Andrei Vasilevski 6-3 7-6 (4) in 87 minutes in the first round of the ATP 250 tournament in Marrakech, Morocco.

Daniell and Inglot got off to a cracking start with an early break and never faced a break point against their serve in the first set which they won in 30 minutes.

Games went with serve in the second set with Daniell and Inglot edging in front in the tie breaker and closing out their third victory over the Chilean and Belarussian who they had beaten in the third round of the Australian Open and in Basel last year.

Daniell, who is ranked 35th in the doubles rankings, has no points to defend this week after losing in the first round in Morocco last year and a strong performance this week could take him to the cusp of the world's top 30 for the first time.

Fellow Kiwi Artem Sitak and his Dutch partner Wesley Koolhof have bowed out, beaten 7-6 (3) 6-3 by the Indian German combination of Divij Sharan and Jan-Leonard Struff in 81 minutes.

It's a disappointing result for Sitak and Koolhof who had won the ATP Challenger title last week in Alicante.

Daniell and Inglot will face Sharan and Struff in the second round.