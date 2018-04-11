Kerber leads Germany in Czech Fed Cup semi

Germany have nominated former world No.1 Angelique Kerber and Julia Goerges for next week's Fed Cup semi-final against the Czech Republic.

Captain Jens Gerlach also picked Tatjana Maria and doubles specialist Anna-Lena Groenefeld for the April 21-22 tie on indoor clay in Stuttgart, the German tennis federation said on Wednesday.

World No.11 Goerges and 12th-ranked Kerber missed the first-round away win over 2017 runners-up Belarus. They are back as Germany aim to reach the final for the first time since 2014.

They lost that decider in Prague against the Czechs who have won five of the past seven titles.

In Stuttgart, the visitors will be led by world No.6 Karolina Pliskova and No.10 Petra Kvitova, but Gerlach believes his team have the class to prevail.

"I am convinced that we have the quality to reach the final," he said, adding in reference to Goerges and Kerber: "They are in such good form that they can beat the best players in the world."

France host title holders the United States in the other semi-final.