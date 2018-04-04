News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Barty through, Gavrilova out of WTA event
Barty through, Gavrilova out of WTA event
Nadal takes back No.1 ranking without even playing
Nadal takes back No.1 ranking without even playing

Djokovic, Stepanek split after Agassi exit

AAP /

Former world No.1 Novak Djokovic has parted company with Radek Stepanek, days after the departure of head coach Andre Agassi.

Isner's beautiful winner's speech
0:51

Isner's beautiful winner's speech
Stephens wins epic point against Azarenka
0:45

Stephens wins epic point against Azarenka
My Combine | Taylor Lewan
0:42

My Combine | Taylor Lewan
My Combine | LeSean McCoy
0:54

My Combine | LeSean McCoy
My Combine | Xavier Rhodes
0:45

My Combine | Xavier Rhodes
Dalton Schultz's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
1:34

Dalton Schultz's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Pittsburgh defensive back Avonte Maddox's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
1:49

Pittsburgh defensive back Avonte Maddox's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Jaylen Samuels' full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
2:00

Jaylen Samuels' full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay refutes reports that quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Brandin Cooks were throwing before trade: 'It's a good story, but it didn't happen'
0:30

Los Angeles Rams Head Coach Sean McVay says quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Brandin Cooks didn't throw before trade: 'It's a good story, but it didn't happen'
Top play by every No. 1 pick since 2000
6:30

Top play by every No. 1 pick since 2000
Matthew Thomas's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
1:51

Matthew Thomas's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Penn State DB Grant Haley's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
2:04

Penn State DB Grant Haley's full 2018 NFL Scouting Combine workout
 

"After Miami, Novak Djokovic and his tennis coach Radek Stepanek decided to end their cooperation," said a statement on Wednesday on Djokovic's website.

"The private relationship with Stepanek was and will remain great and Novak has enjoyed working with him and learning from him. He remains grateful and appreciative of all the support he has received from Radek during the last period."

The 12-time grand-slam winner ended his collaboration last week with Agassi after struggling to rediscover his form coming back from a long-term elbow injury.

Former professional Stepanek had joined Djokovic's team on a part-time basis after eight-time major winner Agassi came on board ahead of last year's French Open.

The Serb's form has faltered since winning his maiden French Open title in 2016 to complete a career grand slam.

After defeat last year at Roland Garros, the 30-year-old retired against Czech Tomas Berdych in the Wimbledon quarter-finals and was sidelined for six months with the elbow issue.

After crashing out of the last 16 at January's Australian Open, he had surgery but has so far failed to get back to his best.

Djokovic is set to return to action at the Monte Carlo Masters from April 14-22 after a short holiday.

Back To Top