'Incredible' Zverev sets up Miami decider against Isner

Alexander Zverev maintained his perfect record in ATP 1000 semi-finals with a win over Pablo Carreno Busta at the Miami Open on Friday.

Zverev, the fourth seed, recorded a 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 win over Carreno Busta to book his spot in the decider.

The German will face big-serving American John Isner, who ended Juan Martin del Potro's winning streak earlier in the day.

Zverev is now 3-0 in ATP 1000 semi-finals, with the previous two occasions – in Italy and Canada last year – seeing him claim the title.

The 20-year-old served 10 aces in his win over Carreno Busta, who was unable to create a break point.

After taking a first-set tie-break, Zverev broke twice in the second set to close out his win.

The final will be the 10th of his ATP World Tour career as he looks to claim his seventh title.

Zverev has won all three of his previous meetings with Isner, including two three-set victories last year.

When Isner clinched his berth in the final, he came over the top one last time, throwing a celebratory punch at a speed to match his thunderous serve.

The towering American moved one step closer to the most prestigious title of his 14-year career by beating a weary Juan Martin del Potro 6-1, 7-6 (2) in the semi-finals.

"I'm playing the best tennis I've played in a very, very long time," said Isner, 32.

"And I'm so happy to be doing it here."

Dominating with his serve and aggressive baseline strokes, the 6-foot-10 Isner ended a 15-match winning streak for del Potro, who won Indian Wells two weeks ago by beating Roger Federer in the final.

The toll of so many matches showed, and Isner was the better player from start to finish.

Seeded No. 14, Isner is 0-3 in ATP Masters 1000 finals.

Isner is seeking to become the first American man to win Key Biscayne since Andy Roddick in 2010.

"When he plays as good as today, he's one of the tougher guys on the tour," del Potro said. "He has everything to win a title like this."