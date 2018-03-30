Carreno Busta into Miami semi-final against Zverev

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta survived a match point to upset sixth seed Kevin Anderson 6-4 5-7 7-6 (8-6) and reach the Miami Open semi-finals.

For Carreno Busta, who arrived on court in fine form having dropped only 12 games over his previous three matches, the win was his first in five meetings against Anderson and avenged his fourth-round Indian Wells loss to the world No.8.

Anderson saved a pair of match points in the second set and shifted momentum in his favour but Carreno Busta, seeded 16th at Crandon Park, regrouped in the decider where the two players stayed on serve until the tiebreak.

Carreno Busta was staring at defeat when 6-5 down in the tiebreak but was let off the hook when Anderson missed with a forehand.

From there the South African pushed a backhand volley wide and then mis-hit a second serve that handed the win to Carreno Busta after two hours, 42 minutes.

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev overcame a slow start to wear down Borna Coric 6-4 6-4 and set up a semi-final against Carreno Busta.

After a power failure delayed the start of the match by more than an hour, Zverev faced two break points in the second game but then settled down and took command.

One break in each set was enough for the German to clinch his first win in three career attempts against the Croat.

The other semi-final pits Argentine fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro against American 14th seed John Isner.

Zverev did not use the power failure as an excuse for his slow start.

"I didn't particularly care," he said, adding that he spent the time watching an NBA game on a locker room television.

"I think I lost the first six points of the match. It wasn't the best start. I'm just happy to get through."