Venus-Klaasen doubles combo fall short

New Zealand tennis player Michael Venus has fallen frustratingly short of one of the biggest wins of his doubles career.

The French Open champion and his South African partner Raven Klaasen have lost a thriller to the fourth seeds Bob and Mike Bryan in the Miami Open quarter-finals.

The Bryan brothers, the most successful doubles team in the history of the game, fought back after losing the first set to win 3-6 7-6 (5) 10-8 in one hour and 25 minutes.

Venus and Klaasen squandered leads of 4-1 and 5-3 in the second set tiebreak.

The Bryans have won 16 grand slams and over 100 ATP Tour titles together but were pushed to the limit by the relatively new Kiwi-South African combination.

Venus will now have a week off before turning his attention to the European clay court season.

He is mulling over whether to play the ATP 250 tournament in Marrakech, Morocco as a tune up for his debut at the Monte Carlo Masters in mid April.