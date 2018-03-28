News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kyrgios ignites Twitter feud with Verdasco
Kyrgios ignites Twitter feud with Verdasco

Zverev defeats Kyrgios in battle of rising stars

AAP /

Nick Kyrgios will tumble out of the world's top 20 after failing to defend big rankings points at the Miami Open.

Kyrgios destroys Fognini in straight sets
0:55

Kyrgios destroys Fognini in straight sets
Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
0:19

Kyrgios returns with 48-minute win
Kokkinakis beats Roger Federer
0:48

Kokkinakis beats Roger Federer
Kokkinakis books meeting with Federer
0:33

Kokkinakis books meeting with Federer
Medvedev blows up at 'small kid' Tsitsipas
0:57

Medvedev blows up at 'small kid' Tsitsipas
Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
0:58

Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
0:33

Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
Roger Federer weighs in on tennis ball colour debate
0:13

Federer sparks great tennis ball debate
Kyle Brandt: Bears following Cubs' blueprint
1:52

Kyle Brandt: Bears following Cubs' blueprint
Alberto Riveron explains whether Philadelphia Eagles RB Corey Clement's SB LII catch would still be a touchdown under new rule
0:42

Alberto Riveron explains whether Philadelphia Eagles RB Corey Clement's SB LII catch would still be a touchdown under new rule
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's 2018 Annual League Meeting opening statement
4:26

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's 2018 Annual League Meeting opening statement
NFL Commissionaire Roger Goodell on helmet rule: We want to take the crown of the helmet out of the game'
3:57

NFL Commissionaire Roger Goodell on helmet rule: We want to take the crown of the helmet out of the game'
 

Kyrgios suffered a 6-4 6-4 fourth-round loss to Alexander Zverev, a year after losing a pulsating semi-final to Roger Federer in one of the matches of 2017.

It was his second straight loss to Zverev, having fallen to the German in Australia's Davis Cup defeat in Brisbane in February.

Kyrgios made a subdued start to the match, seeming to be struggling with back discomfort early as he dropped five of the first six games.

But he roared to life to make Zverev serve out the opening set at his second time of asking.

A loose service game at 2-2 in the second, after he was broken from 40-15 up, left Kyrgios cursing himself -- and there was no way back as the world No.5 booked a quarter-final date with Borna Coric.

Another battle down. Pic: Getty

The Croatian edged Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 6-4 in their battle of the young guns.

American John Isner upset second-seeded Croatian Marin Cilic 7-6 (7-0) 6-3 to book a meeting with South Korean Hyeon Chung, a 6-4 6-3 winner over Portugal's Joao Sousa.

Argentine fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro defeated Filip Krajinovic 6-4 6-2 for his 14th consecutive victory.

The Serbian Krajinovic jumped out to an early lead in the first set when he managed a rare break of Del Potro's serve and then held to take a 4-1 advantage in the pair's first career meeting.

But Del Potro battled back, winning a marathon 10-minute game to take the first set before overpowering Krajinovic in the second to push his record to a career best 20-3 to start the year.

Milos Raonic's serve was again too much for France's Jeremy Chardy to handle as the Canadian cruised to a 6-3 6-4 win.

Raonic, who has now won all seven of the pair's matches, will face Del Potro in a rematch of their semi-final contest in Indian Wells, which the Argentine won en route to his first Masters 1000 title.

Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta crushed compatriot Fernando Verdasco 6-0 6-3 to reach the second Masters 1000 quarter-final of his career.

He will face Kevin Anderson after the sixth-seeded South African defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (6-3) 6-4 in their round of 16 meeting.

The 20-year-old American was backing up after he completed his rain-interrupted 6-7 (2-7) 6-2 7-6 (7-1) third-round win over Tomas Berdych earlier in the day.

Back To Top