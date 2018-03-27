Zverev sets up huge Miami Open clash with Kyrgios

Alexander Zverev and Nick Kyrgios will go head to head in the Miami Open fourth round after contrasting wins on Monday local time.

The German fourth seed rallied past Spanish veteran David Ferrer with a 2-6 6-2 6-4 victory in one hour and 50 minutes at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.

He was sloppy in the first set against Ferrer, tallying 11 unforced errors, but he improved as the night went on.

Zverev's victory set up a sixth meeting with Kyrgios and first since he won a crucial battle that contributed to Germany's Davis Cup triumph over Australia.

Kyrgios, the 17th seed, had a far more straightforward task against Italy's Fabio Fognini as he won 6-3 6-3 in 66 minutes.

"We both competed," said Kyrgios, who had not played since the Davis Cup loss in February.

"I just played a little better in some bigger points."

Kyrgios, who warmed up for the tournament by training with the tennis team of the Stoneman Douglas high school where 17 people were killed in a devastating mass shooting last month, was dominant on serve yet again and has not faced a break point in his two matches.

"I knew it was going to be tough. He has a lot of tricks up his sleeve and he's very unpredictable," Kyrgios said.

"I knew I just had to serve well, play aggressive and keep the points short."

The 22-year-old is bidding to reach his third consecutive Miami semi-final but an off-court controversy will hang over his performances.

Kyrgios and Fernando Verdasco became involved in a Twitter spat after the Spaniard's victory over Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Verdasco overcame Kokkinakis 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-4) in a tense third-round tussle that included a heated exchange between the pair about the conduct of the Australian qualifier's father during the match.

During the almost three-hour showdown, Kyrgios tweeted: "I hope TK wins this match, Verdasco is the saltiest dude, must be frustrated at his past success against Aussies."

The tweet was deleted after Kokkinakis, who won a deciding tiebreaker to knock Swiss world No.1 and defending champion Roger Federer out of the Masters 1000 event in the second round, was unable to get over the line against Verdasco.

The 34-year-old then responded to Kyrgios on Twitter: "@NickKyrgios when you have the courage to put a tweet insulting another player you need to have the same to don't delete it."

Kyrgios responded in kind.

"I honestly would have told it to Fernando's face, the reason I deleted my previous tweet was because I didn't want to cause unwanted attention, but I'm just gonna leave this here. Thanks for blocking me, I'm sure that took a lot of courage x," he tweeted.

Intriguingly, Kyrgios and Verdasco could meet in the semis. Zverev, Denis Shapovalov and Borna Coric stand in the way of the Australian, while Verdasco will need to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta and then Tomas Berdych, Frances Tiafoe or Kevin Anderson.

