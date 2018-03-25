News

Aussie Kokkinakis shocks World No.1 Federer
'Shut your f*** up': Tennis players in huge blow-up
Kyrgios returns to storm into Miami Open third round

AAP /

Nick Kyrgios has needed just 48 minutes to win his comeback match at the Miami Open.

Sidelined with an elbow injury since Australia's Davis Cup loss to Germany almost two months ago, Kyrgios blasted past Dusan Lajovic 6-4 6-1 to reach the third round.

After enjoying a first-round bye, the 17th seed served seven aces and was never in any trouble in set up a showdown with Italian 15th seed Fabio Fognini with 21 winners.

The 22-year-old showed no sign of discomfort.

"I feel good. I've got to take it very slowly," Kyrgios said.

He's back. Pic: Getty

"I know my body is not 100 per cent just yet, but I also know that it's going to take some time to get back to where I was and playing at the level I was playing at the start of the year.

"At the moment I'm happy, but I'm still taking it very slowly."

Kyrgios's win followed Thanasi Kokkinakis upsetting world No.1 Roger Federer in a stunning performance earlier in the day.

