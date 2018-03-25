NZer Venus into Miami doubles second round

Top-ranked New Zealand doubles player Michael Venus has notched an upset win in his first round match at the ATP tournament in Miami.

Venus and South African partner Raven Klaasen beat seventh-seeds Ivan Dodig (Croatia) and Rajeev Ram (USA) 7-6 6-4 to reach the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

The beaten duo were the same combination who eliminated Venus and Klaasen from the rich Indian Wells Masters earlier this month.

Lying in wait are Americans John Isner and Donald Young.

Meanwhile, Kiwi Marcus Daniell and his British partner Dominic Inglot were knocked out in the first round.

They went down to fourth-seeded American brothers Bob and Mike Bryan 6-7 6-4 10-3.