Barty and Gavrilova win in Miami

Australians Ash Barty and Daria Gavrilova have both progressed to the third round of the Miami Open with straight-sets wins.

The 21st-seeded Barty needed little more than an hour to oust American wildcard Claire Liu 6-0 7-6 (9-7).

Her third-round opponent will be Croatian Petra Martic who upset French No.15 seed Kristina Mladenovic 3-6 6-4 6-2.

Gavrilova needed two hours and 11 minutes to overcome the challenge of German qualifier Andrea Petkovic,.

Gavrilova eventually triumphed 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 to advance to a round-three showdown against No.4 seed Elina Svitolina from Ukraine.

Svitolina ended Naomi Osaka's remarkable recent run with a 6-4 6-2 triumph over the Indian Wells champion.

The 20-year-old Japanese, who followed her Indian Wells title run with a first-round victory over Serena Williams this week, had no answer to Svitolina during their 83-minute clash.

Svitolina, who last month claimed the sixth title of her career with her triumph at the Dubai Open, said she was prepared for the test of Osaka.

"I was like, 'OK, this is going to be challenging,'" Svitolina said.

"For a second round, normally you don't get those kind of matches. It was actually quite exciting. I like to go into the tournaments with little bit of stress. Then you're straight into the matches. I'm very happy the way handled this match today."

Monica Puig shrugged off an opening set bagel to rally for a 0-6 6-4 6-4 victory over world No.2 Caroline Wozniacki.

Australian Open champion Wozniacki breezed through the opener in just 25 minutes before world number 82 Puig started the comeback.

Puig broke Wozniacki's serve in the second set to take a 4-2 lead and closed it out to even the match, and the 24-year-old Puerto Rican then earned an early break in the decisive set to go ahead 2-0 and held on for the victory.