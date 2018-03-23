Kokkinakis advances in ATP, Federer next

A dream outing against world No.1 Roger Federer awaits Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Miami Open.

Australian qualifier Alex De Minaur is out of the Miami Open after losing in straight sets.

The Australian advanced to the round of 64 after defeating France's defeating France's Calvin Hemery in straight sets.

It was a dominant performance from the world No.175, who lost just three games in the 6-2 6-1 rout.

Kokkinakis will meet the Swiss ace for the first time, with Federer receiving a bye into the round of 64.

Not so lucky though was young Australian qualifier Alex De Minaur.

The 19-year-old was beaten 6-2 6-4 by Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka, who now meets No.10 seed Tomas Berdych.

Nicola Kuhn became the youngest Spaniard to win an ATP World Tour match since Rafa Nadal after the 18-year-old's 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 victory over Darian King.

Kuhn, who turned 18 on Tuesday and is ranked 211th in the world, became the youngest Spanish winner since 16-times grand slam champion Nadal did it aged 17 in 2004.

In other matches, Denis Shapovalov beat Viktor Troicki 6-3 6-7 (7-4) 7-6 (8-6), Steve Johnson defeated Victor Estrella Burgos 6-3 6-3, Guillermo Garcia-Lopez eliminated Tennys Sandgren 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (8-6) and Leonardo Mayer proved too strong for Donald Young, winning 3-6 6-4 6-2.