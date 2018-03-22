'Hitting from another world' blows Serena away

The magnitude of Serena Williams' task to return to the top of women's tennis was highlighted by an epic rally against Japanese young gun Naomi Osaka.

Osaka, the 20-year-old Indian Wells champion, made Williams' fourth match back from childbirth one to forget as she coasted to a 6-3 6-2 victory in the Miami Open first round.

Osaka provided more than a few glimpses that she could follow in the American's great footsteps by becoming one of the top female players in the world.

The world No.22 stated her case emphatically with an incredible point in the opening set as Serena served to try and get the score back to 4-5.

Osaka was putting on a clinic of baseline power hitting that Williams simply had no answer to, finishing off the long rally with a sublime two-handed backhand winner.

"Oh it's hitting from another world," one commentator exclaimed.

The pair were on serve in the first set of their first career meeting until Osaka forced break point chances at 3-3 and Williams was unable to deal with a blistering backhand at her feet.

The world No.22 broke Williams again after a back-and-forth deuce battle to take the first set.

Osaka's powerful serving and relentless return game were even stronger in the second and she broke Williams to go 3-1 up and was never threatened again.

The match ended on an ugly unforced error by Williams, who hit a wide open forehand long to send Osaka into the second round, where she will face world No.4 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

Osaka gave a wonderful interview post-match where she revealed how much of an honour it was playing against her childhood hero.

"I was extremely nervous coming on to the court. I don't know if anybody knows this but Serena is my favourite player," Osaka said.

"So just playing against her is kind of like a dream for me. I'm very grateful I was able to play her and it is even better that I was able to win."

The 36-year-old Williams, playing just her second event on Tour since the birth of her first child in September, is still working her way into form and although demonstrating her trademark power, she struggled to move smoothly around the court.

Osaka looked fresh despite having played seven matches in Indian Wells to capture her first career title on Sunday.

"I kind of wanted to impress her," Osaka said of Williams.

"I just wanted to make her say 'come on' one time, and I think she did, so I'm really happy about that."

With agencies