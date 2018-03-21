News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Federer sparks great tennis ball colour debate
Federer sparks great tennis ball colour debate
'I don't know how much more I've got left'
'I don't know how much more I've got left'

Tomic woes continue in disappointing comeback loss

Darren Walton
AAP /

Bernard Tomic has made an unsuccessful comeback to tennis following his ill-fated appearance on reality TV.

Osaka claims epic rally against Serena
0:39

Osaka claims epic rally against Serena
Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
0:58

Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
0:33

Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
Roger Federer weighs in on tennis ball colour debate
0:13

Federer sparks great tennis ball debate
Federer's classy speech after loss
0:20

Federer's classy speech after loss
Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
1:02

Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
Osaka gives 'worst acceptance' speech ever
1:01

Osaka gives 'worst acceptance' speech ever
Federer burns Chung with superb lob
0:26

Federer burns Chung with superb lob
Will Ferrell commentates Federer match
1:00

Will Ferrell commentates Federer match
Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
0:43

Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
Peggy O'Neal unveils 2017 flag
2:14

Peggy O'Neal unveils 2017 flag
0322_1800_vic_katie
0:31

Katie Brennan's appeal fails
 

Tomic lost 6-2 2-6 6-4 to France's world No.251 Antoine Hoang in the first round of a Challenger event in Lille, France.

It was Tomic's first singles match since pulling out of I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! last month, claiming he was depressed and determined to recommit to tennis.

But he walked away from Lille with no rankings points and a cheque for only 605 euros ($A965) after also losing in the first round of doubles with countryman Bradley Mously.

The former Wimbledon quarter-finalist has slipped to 181st in the world after winning just 10 matches in 2017.

There was better news for fellow Australians John Millman, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alex de Minaur, who successfully qualified for the Miami Masters overnight.

Kokkinakis was the most impressive winner, beating Taro Daniel, the Japanese vanquisher of Novak Djokovic last week in Indian Wells, 7-5 7-5 in the final round of qualifying.

Millman thrashed American Ernesto Escobedo 6-1 6-2, while De Minaur defeated Belgian Rubens Bemelmans 6-4 6-3.

In women's action, Australian wildcard Ajla Tomljanovic scored a 3-6 6-4 7-5 comeback win over Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko to reach the second round in Miami.

Back To Top