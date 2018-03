Tomic woes continue in disappointing comeback loss

Bernard Tomic has made an unsuccessful comeback to tennis following his ill-fated appearance on reality TV.

Tomic lost 6-2 2-6 6-4 to France's world No.251 Antoine Hoang in the first round of a Challenger event in Lille, France.

It was Tomic's first singles match since pulling out of I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! last month, claiming he was depressed and determined to recommit to tennis.

But he walked away from Lille with no rankings points and a cheque for only 605 euros ($A965) after also losing in the first round of doubles with countryman Bradley Mously.

The former Wimbledon quarter-finalist has slipped to 181st in the world after winning just 10 matches in 2017.

There was better news for fellow Australians John Millman, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alex de Minaur, who successfully qualified for the Miami Masters overnight.

Kokkinakis was the most impressive winner, beating Taro Daniel, the Japanese vanquisher of Novak Djokovic last week in Indian Wells, 7-5 7-5 in the final round of qualifying.

Millman thrashed American Ernesto Escobedo 6-1 6-2, while De Minaur defeated Belgian Rubens Bemelmans 6-4 6-3.

In women's action, Australian wildcard Ajla Tomljanovic scored a 3-6 6-4 7-5 comeback win over Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko to reach the second round in Miami.