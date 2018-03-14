Dasha cracks up fans with hilarious Federer gag

Aussie tennis star Daria Gavrilova has shared a hilarious tweet, poking fun at Roger Federer.

The 24-year-old, who's a massive fan of the Fed, took some time away from tennis to visit a zoo, after crashing out of contention at Indian Wells to Caroline Garcia.

But Dasha clearly wasn't down in the dumps after her exit, instead leaving the Twittersphere in hysterics with a classic GOAT joke.

"Just chilling with Roger Federer," the tweet reads, accompanied with an image of a smiling Gavrilova next to a sleepy goat.

😂😂😂 good one 👌 — Sally Syr (@Sallysyr12) March 13, 2018

LOL Dasha I love you, you're amazing. I laughed so much — ☆Shioka☆ (汐花) #Blissfit (@nefariousnyuu) March 13, 2018

Gavrilova has never been shy to share her affection of Roger 'GOAT' Federer, sharing this tweet after watching him win his 20th Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

Going to sleep well tonight!!! Yewwww https://t.co/YcHqQep8uk — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) January 28, 2018

And this, to ring in the New Year in perfect style.

1st tweet of 2018. Can't be any more peRFect! Happy New Year everyone! 😘 pic.twitter.com/Zt9jo65agF — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) January 1, 2018

The Twitter world will now be waiting in excitement to see if Federer responds to the hilarious tweet.

He is preparing to face Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the round of 16 at Indian Wells on Thursday morning (AEDT).

Federer needed less than an hour to dispatch Filip Krajinovic in the previous round, mixing overpowering serves and pinpoint groundstrokes to advance to the fourth round of the tournament.

Playing for a third consecutive day due to weather delays in Indian Wells, the 36-year-old Swiss showed no sign of wear en route to a 6-2 6-1 thrashing of the Serbian in the pair's first ever meeting.

With Reuters