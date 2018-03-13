Federer bamboozles ball kids with unbelievable shot

Roger Federer had the ball on a string during his third round victory at Indian Wells, so much so he was tormenting the ball kids with his absolute genius.

Federer made short work of Filip Krajinovic to reach the fourth round on Monday, winning 6-2, 6-1 in just 58 minutes.

The World No.1 was in scintillating touch, and showed it with an unbelievable piece of skill in the second set.

Federer was attempting to hit the ball back to the ball kids at the net after serving a fault, doing so with a backhand slice.

But the Swiss legend put so much slice on the ball that it landed over the net, before spinning straight back onto his side of the court.

The ballboy at the far side of the net went running out onto court expecting to retrieve the ball, only to watch it spin so sharply that he had to turn around and run straight back to his spot.

Another ballboy on Federer's side of the net then had to go and retrieve it instead, with the crowd bursting into laughter in appreciation of the tennis great's genius.

The remarkable piece of skill was reminiscent of an unbelievable drop shot winner from Adrian Mannarino in 2017.

The Frenchman also managed to get the ball to spin back onto his side of the net against Pablo Cuevas at the Rome Open.

Federer mixed overpowering serves and pin-point groundstrokes against his 25th-seeded Serbian opponent on Monday.

The win came a day after the 20-time grand slam champion was forced to finish off a rain-interrupted contest over Argentine Federico Delbonis.

"I was playing aggressive and feeling like he was not loving my slice," Federer said.

"I was able to mix up my game nicely, make it difficult for him there.

"At the same time, I was having fun with my game, play variation, but for the most part I tried to go on the offensive.

"I think it was a good match."

Federer admitted that his quick turnaround from the previous match and an early afternoon start produced a brief obstacle.

"I was a little bit tired this morning just because the turnaround is always pretty quick," he said.

"And this morning, I mean, playing at 1pm is somewhat on the earlier side for me.

"But I'm happy that I actually was explosive out there today and I felt good."

Federer served six aces and broke the Krajinovic serve five times.

with AAP