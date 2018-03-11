News

'I don't know how much more I've got left'
Serena sets up blockbuster clash with Venus

AAP /

Serena Williams' comeback has continued at Indian Wells as the 23-time grand slam champion earned a memorable third-round showdown with sister Venus.

Serena battled to a 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 win over world No.29 Kiki Bertens on Saturday.

The reward is a match-up with older sister Venus, after the eighth seed saw off Sorana Cirstea 6-3 6-4.

The younger of the Williams sisters is playing in her first competitive tournament since the birth of her daughter last September.

Williams served for the match at 5-4 and was down 15-40 while serving for the match again at 6-5, before she prevailed in one hour 53 minutes.

Who will prevail out of Serena and Venus? Image: Getty

The fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina dropped the first set to Mona Barthel before she charged home to win 2-6 6-1- 6-1.

Daria Gavrilova is also through to the third round after a straight-sets victory over Yanina Wickmayer.

The Australian toughed it out in a first set tiebreaker before easing to a 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 victory.

Gavrilova will meet seventh-seeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia or American Jennifer Brady in the round of 32.

The 26th-seeded Gavrilova is the lone Aussie remaining in the main draw after Ashleigh Barty and Samantha Stosur suffered second-round losses on Friday.

Other second-round winners on Saturday were Elena Vesnina, Carla Suarez Navarro, Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Daria Kasatkina, Julia Goerges and Danielle Rose Collins.

