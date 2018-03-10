De Minaur wins on rough day for Aussies

Australian teenager Alex de Minaur has won his first match at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament to progress to the second round at Indian Wells.

The 19-year-old wildcard came from behind to defeat Jan-Lennard Struff 3-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) in two hours and 34 minutes.

De Minaur's task doesn't get any easier, however, with Juan Martin del Potro awaiting the Australian after his first-round bye.

Meanwhile, Australian No.2 Matt Ebden was knocked out in the first round by French veteran Gael Monfils.

Ebden failed to trouble his opponent as Monfils won 6-3 6-3 in just 72 minutes at the Californian tournament.

Following that defeat and Nick Kyrgios's withdrawal due to an ongoing elbow injury, De Minaur is the only Australian left in the men's draw.

"Absolutely gutted to withdraw today as Indian Wells is one of my favourite tournaments but my elbow is just not ready," Kyrgios said.

"I gave it as long as possible but I'm not at the level to compete yet."

On the women's side, top-ranked Australian Ash Barty suffered a surprise straight-sets defeat to Greek youngster Maria Sakkari.

Sakkari won the second-round encounter 6-4 6-2 in one hour and 21 minutes.

Elsewhere, Sam Stosur couldn't back up her confident first-round win over Lauren Davis in the second round.

The veteran pushed but couldn't get past No.14 seed Kristina Mladenovic, who won 7-5 7-5 in two hours.

Australia's Daria Gavrilova, the No.26 seed, will open her tournament in the second round on Sunday morning AEDT.