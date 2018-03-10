Injured Kyrgios out of ATP Indian Wells

The injury woes of Nick Kyrgios continued on Friday as the Australian withdrew from the ATP event at Indian Wells.

Kyrgios pulled up with the same elbow problem which bothered him during the Australian Open and the February Davis Cup loss to Germany in Brisbane.

The world No.20 reached the quarter-finals at the Tennis Garden in 2017.

"Absolutely gutted to withdraw today as Indian Wells is one of my favourite tournaments but my elbow is just not ready. I gave it as long as possible but I'm not at the level to compete yet," Kyrgios tweeted.

The Aussie - who received a bye in the first round - was replaced in the draw by lucky loser Matteo Berrettini, with the 108th-ranked Italian to face Daniil Medvedev in the second round on Saturday.

Kyrgios beat five-time tournament winner Novak Djokovic in the fourth round a year ago, but had to withdraw before his quarter-final with Roger Federer due to illness.