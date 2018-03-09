News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dasha's insane one in 19,000 moment at NBA match
Dasha's insane one in 19,000 moment at NBA match

Go to best-of-three for men's slams: King

AAP /

Billie Jean King says grand slam tournaments should reduce men's matches to best-of-three sets to maintain the appeal of tennis to modern consumers.

Port Adelaide star Patty Ryder makes a citizen's arrest
1:40

Port Adelaide star Patty Ryder makes a citizen's arrest
Mike Gesicki: Saquon Barkley's work ethic will carry him farther than his talent
1:13

Mike Gesicki: Saquon Barkley's work ethic will carry him farther than his talent
Ian Rapoport: Giants trading Jason Pierre-Paul to Buccaneers
1:24

Ian Rapoport: Giants trading Jason Pierre-Paul to Buccaneers
Jason Pierre-Paul 2017 Season Highlights
3:02

Jason Pierre-Paul 2017 Season Highlights
Does trading defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul change the New York Giants draft strategy?
1:05

Does trading defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul change the New York Giants draft strategy?
Mike Daniels: Having Muhammad Wilkerson is huge for the Packers
2:23

Mike Daniels: Having Muhammad Wilkerson is huge for the Packers
Peter Schrager: Rams are being aggressive pursuing Ndamukong Suh
4:47

Peter Schrager: It would be a surprise if Ndamukong Suh doesn't sign with Rams
Dean Elgar scores a ton on Day One
0:21

Dean Elgar scores a ton on Day One
Mike Gesicki: Travis Kelce is the player I study
6:48

Mike Gesicki: Travis Kelce is the player I study
Mike Daniels: Packers should select next great DB in Josh Jackson
0:57

Mike Daniels: Packers should select next great DB in Josh Jackson
GMFB 'Rough Draft'
6:05

Reggie Bush: Saquon Barkley is ready for the Big Apple, Giants
Mike Daniels: Tape don't lie, Josh Rosen is better than Sam Darnold
4:44

Mike Daniels: Tape don't lie, Josh Rosen is better than Sam Darnold
 

The American has been a decades-long pioneer of equality within the sport in which she was a 12-time grand slam singles champion, collecting six of her haul at Wimbledon.

Now she believes men should be playing shorter matches at the majors, to ensure matches remain sufficiently bite-sized for audiences.

Speaking on Thursday at the WTA Finals Singapore launch, King found herself in a familiar debate about whether women should play matches of the same length as the men, who play best-of-five singles contests in all the grand slams.

Billie Jean King wants men's grand slams to be best of three sets. Pic: AAP

Rather than advocate female players switching to best-of-five matches, King said: "Personally, I don't want the men playing five sets anymore.

"I think it takes too much out of them. I want them to play as long as possible (in their careers)."

The founder of the Women's Tennis Association, which runs the women's professional tour, added: "I think especially with technology and concentration spans, kids can last about seven seconds now. The point is, I think people want quality over quality."

King said at the launch event, streamed on the tournament's Facebook page, that women were willing to play best-of-five matches if asked but that those in charge "only want us to play two out of three".

Back To Top