News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dasha's insane one in 19,000 moment at NBA match
Dasha's insane one in 19,000 moment at NBA match

Injured Nadal out of Indian Wells, Miami

Frank Pingue
AAP /

Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Indian Wells and Miami Open tournaments after aggravating the leg injury that forced him out of the Australian Open in January.

Osaka claims epic rally against Serena
0:39

Osaka claims epic rally against Serena
Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
0:58

Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
0:33

Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
Roger Federer weighs in on tennis ball colour debate
0:13

Federer sparks great tennis ball debate
Federer's classy speech after loss
0:20

Federer's classy speech after loss
Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
1:02

Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
Osaka gives 'worst acceptance' speech ever
1:01

Osaka gives 'worst acceptance' speech ever
Federer burns Chung with superb lob
0:26

Federer burns Chung with superb lob
Will Ferrell commentates Federer match
1:00

Will Ferrell commentates Federer match
Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
0:43

Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
MTS: Best of Derwin James 360
5:20

MTS: Best of Derwin James 360
First Draft: Lamar Jackson
1:50

First Draft: Lamar Jackson
 

World No.2 Nadal, a three-time winner at Indian Wells and five-time finalist at Miami, suffered his latest setback during a training session on Tuesday that forced him to pull out of this week's Mexican Open in Acapulco.

"Unfortunately, the injury I suffered in Acapulco before starting the tournament is in the same area as the one suffered in Melbourne," Nadal said on his Facebook page. "I won't be able to play in Miami or Indian Wells as I need to recover.

"It was very painful to retire from Acapulco and it's very hard as well to not play in the USA. I will miss you and I will do everything that's possible to be back there in 2019."

Rafa's injury lay off extends. Pic: Getty

This marks the latest setback for the 31-year-old Spaniard, who has not competed since retiring from his quarter-final against Croatia's Marin Cilic in Melbourne and recently lost the world No.1 ranking to Roger Federer.

The Indian Wells tournament begins next week while the Miami Open follows two weeks later.

Nadal is the second high-profile player in as many days to withdraw from the tournaments as former world No.3 Stan Wawrinka said his recovery from a persistent knee injury would keep him from competing at both events.

Back To Top