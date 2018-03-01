News

Tomic woes continue after disappointing comeback loss
Tomic woes continue in disappointing comeback loss

Mixed bag for Aussie tennis stars in Acapulco

AAP /

Three Australians have been eliminated in the round of 16 from tennis' Mexican Open, although Daria Gavrilova won her way through.

Thanasi Kokkinakos has been beaten by Spain's Feliciano Lopez, 6-3 6-4.

Elsewhere, Matthew Ebden and Arina Rodionova went down to the United States' Jared Donaldson and Lesia Tsurenko respectively.

World No. 87 Ebden lost 6-3 6-1 while Rodionova was beaten by the same scoreline by the tournament No.7 seed and defending women's champion.

Luckily it was not all doom and gloom for the Australians at the beach resort attraction.

Pic: Getty

World No.26 Gavrilova - Australia's second highest-ranked women's player behind Ashleigh Barty - was involved in a closely-fought affair before trumping lowly ranked Renata Zarazua.

After two tight sets, Gavrilova eventually triumphed 7-5 6-3 against the Mexican, who is ranked 227 spots below her in the world.

Elsewhere, US Open champion Sloane Stephens booked her place in the quarter-finals after a hard-fought victory over Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus.

The top seed won 5-7 7-6 (8-6) 6-0 but not before surprisingly dropping the first set and going on to save a match point in the second-set tiebreak.

