News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dasha's insane one in 19,000 moment at NBA match
Dasha's insane one in 19,000 moment at NBA match

Benoit Paire's hilarious mid-point racquet fail

7Sport /

It's pretty hard to return the ball when your racquet handle snaps in half mid-point, as Benoit Paire found out the hard way.

Osaka claims epic rally against Serena
0:39

Osaka claims epic rally against Serena
Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
0:58

Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
0:33

Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
Roger Federer weighs in on tennis ball colour debate
0:13

Federer sparks great tennis ball debate
Federer's classy speech after loss
0:20

Federer's classy speech after loss
Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
1:02

Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
Osaka gives 'worst acceptance' speech ever
1:01

Osaka gives 'worst acceptance' speech ever
Federer burns Chung with superb lob
0:26

Federer burns Chung with superb lob
Will Ferrell commentates Federer match
1:00

Will Ferrell commentates Federer match
Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
0:43

Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
First Draft: Derwin James
1:35

First Draft: Derwin James
First Draft: Lamar Jackson
1:50

First Draft: Lamar Jackson
 

Paire was taking on Borna Coric in Dubai on Wednesday when the bizarre moment occurred.

The Frenchman clean-missed what would otherwise have been a fairly easy return of serve, looking down at his racquet in bewilderment.

He discovered that the handle had snapped in half as he was swinging, leaving him rather short-changed.

That's not ideal. Image: TennisTV

Coric went on to win 6-1 6-4.

The racquet incident left Paire with a smile on his face, much like this stunning point he took part in at the Australian Open in January:

Meanwhile, Lucas Pouille overcame Karen Khachanov 6-4 3-6 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals and avenge his defeat by the Russian in last weekend's final in Marseille.

The second seed served seven aces and converted three break points to prevail in an hour and 39 minutes.

Up next for the Frenchman is a first career meeting with Yuichi Sugita, who beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6(4) 6-4.

"I knew it would be a tough one," Pouille, who won the Montpellier title earlier this month, said.

"In the final in Marseille, he won just three points more than me. I knew it was very close. I had to play some good tennis... I'm just very happy that I got my revenge today."

Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut, seeded third, also reached the quarter-final after a 6-4 6-7(2) 6-1 victory over Pierre-Hugues Herbert in windy conditions.

with agencies

Back To Top