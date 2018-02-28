Kyrgios slams Gavrilova double standard

Nick Kyrgios says he would have been "banned for 6 years" if he'd behaved like countrywoman Daria Gavrilova at the WTA event in Mexico.

A fortunate bounce was all that prevented Australia's No.2 women's player being disqualified after she dropped serve and flung her racquet towards the net - only narrowly missing two ball boys.

"I would be banned for six years and been on every paper and news channel for the next month," Kyrgios tweeted on Wednesday, in response to a tweet which included a video of Gavrilova's racquet toss.

Gavrilova was later penalised two points for consecutive time violations at the start of the third set of her first-round match with American Madison Brengle.

She overcame both incidents to win the match at the WTA event in Mexico 4-6 6-3 6-3.

Kyrgios's comments drew widespread support, including from fellow tennis stars.

Top 20 Frenchman Lucas Pouille responded to Kyrgios with an emoji of the see-no-evil monkey.

American Coco Vandeweghe, was quick to throw her support behind Kyrgios after herself being the victim of media scrutiny at the Australian Open in January.

"Double standards everywhere," the world No.17 tweeted.

Vandeweghe was the subject of one of the weirdest code violations in history, after blowing up about a lack of bananas on court in her first round match.

Australia's No.1 male player Kyrgios often comments on the poor behaviour of players and has quite the track record himself.

He was booted off the ATP tour for eight weeks and fined $50,000 in 2016 for tanking, having spent the back end of 2015 with a suspended four-week ban hanging over his head for sledging French Open champion Stan Wawrinka.

Kyrgios also escaped with only a code violation when a racquet he slammed into the ground bounced into the stands at Wimbledon in 2015.

Gavrilova meanwhile overcame the racquet-throwing incident to progress to a second-round match against Kristyna Pliskova or Renata Zarazua.

"It was so hot, especially in the first set, but I looked at the weather forecast and so I knew it that after an hour or so the weather would drop down," Gavrilova said.

"I was just trying to hang in there for the first set and trying to be really tough battling it out. And when the weather went down I felt much better."

Australian Arina Rodionova also made it through to the next round, leading 6-2 1-0 when Kateryna Kozlova retired.