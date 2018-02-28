News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tomic woes continue after disappointing comeback loss
Tomic woes continue in disappointing comeback loss

Kyrgios slams Gavrilova double standard

Luke Costin
AAP /

Nick Kyrgios says he would have been "banned for 6 years" if he'd behaved like countrywoman Daria Gavrilova at the WTA event in Mexico.

Federer's classy speech after loss
0:20

Federer's classy speech after loss
Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
1:02

Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
Federer burns Chung with superb lob
0:26

Federer burns Chung with superb lob
Will Ferrell commentates Federer match
1:00

Will Ferrell commentates Federer match
Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
0:43

Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
Federer wins 'point of the day'
0:48

Federer wins 'point of the day'
Tomic's comeback ends in defeat
0:42

Tomic's comeback ends in defeat
Kyrgios honoured to be named for Team World
0:54

Kyrgios honoured to be named for Team World
Peter Schrager: There is no way teams could defend Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh
3:00

Peter Schrager: There is no way teams could defend Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh
Reggie Bush: Josh Rosen is the complete total package at QB
4:02

Reggie Bush: Josh Rosen is the complete total package at QB
Reggie Bush: USC's Pro Day is Sam Darnold's final exam
0:54

Reggie Bush: USC's Pro Day is Sam Darnold's final exam
Expectations for Roquan Smith at Georgia Pro Day
1:02

Expectations for Roquan Smith at Georgia Pro Day
 

A fortunate bounce was all that prevented Australia's No.2 women's player being disqualified after she dropped serve and flung her racquet towards the net - only narrowly missing two ball boys.

"I would be banned for six years and been on every paper and news channel for the next month," Kyrgios tweeted on Wednesday, in response to a tweet which included a video of Gavrilova's racquet toss.



Gavrilova was later penalised two points for consecutive time violations at the start of the third set of her first-round match with American Madison Brengle.

She overcame both incidents to win the match at the WTA event in Mexico 4-6 6-3 6-3.

Kyrgios's comments drew widespread support, including from fellow tennis stars.

Top 20 Frenchman Lucas Pouille responded to Kyrgios with an emoji of the see-no-evil monkey.







American Coco Vandeweghe, was quick to throw her support behind Kyrgios after herself being the victim of media scrutiny at the Australian Open in January.



"Double standards everywhere," the world No.17 tweeted.

Vandeweghe was the subject of one of the weirdest code violations in history, after blowing up about a lack of bananas on court in her first round match.

Australia's No.1 male player Kyrgios often comments on the poor behaviour of players and has quite the track record himself.

He was booted off the ATP tour for eight weeks and fined $50,000 in 2016 for tanking, having spent the back end of 2015 with a suspended four-week ban hanging over his head for sledging French Open champion Stan Wawrinka.

Kyrgios also escaped with only a code violation when a racquet he slammed into the ground bounced into the stands at Wimbledon in 2015.

Gavrilova meanwhile overcame the racquet-throwing incident to progress to a second-round match against Kristyna Pliskova or Renata Zarazua.

Daria Gavrilova. Pic: Getty

"It was so hot, especially in the first set, but I looked at the weather forecast and so I knew it that after an hour or so the weather would drop down," Gavrilova said.

"I was just trying to hang in there for the first set and trying to be really tough battling it out. And when the weather went down I felt much better."

Australian Arina Rodionova also made it through to the next round, leading 6-2 1-0 when Kateryna Kozlova retired.

Back To Top