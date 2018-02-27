Gavrilova avoids DQ over ugly racquet throw

Daria Gavrilova was fortunate to avoid disqualification from her opening match at the Mexican Open on Monday night local time.

The third-seeded Australian defeated Madison Brengle 4-6 6-3 6-3 in two hours and 21 minutes to progress to the second round.

But Gavrilova's frustration grew in the second set and a scary moment occurred at the end of the fifth game.

Brengle broke the 23-year-old, and Gavrilova threw her racquet towards her chair -- just as a ball boy ran to collect the ball.

While there was a gap between the boy and the racquet, players have been penalised for similar incidents -- up to and including disqualification from the match -- in the past.

Gavrilova, who later received two penalty points after a delayed start to the third set, held strong to progress to a second-round match against Kristyna Pliskova or Renata Zarazua.

"It was so hot, especially in the first set, but I looked at the weather forecast and so I knew it that after an hour or so the weather would drop down," Gavrilova said.

"I was just trying to hang in there for the first set and trying to be really tough battling it out. And when the weather went down I felt much better."

Australian Arina Rodionova also made it through to the next round, leading 6-2 1-0 when Kateryna Kozlova retired.

with Omnisport