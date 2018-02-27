News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Dasha's insane one in 19,000 moment at NBA match
Dasha's insane one in 19,000 moment at NBA match

Gavrilova avoids DQ over ugly racquet throw

7Sport /

Daria Gavrilova was fortunate to avoid disqualification from her opening match at the Mexican Open on Monday night local time.

Osaka claims epic rally against Serena
0:39

Osaka claims epic rally against Serena
Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
0:58

Osaka reveals hilarious Serena wish
Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
0:33

Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams
Roger Federer weighs in on tennis ball colour debate
0:13

Federer sparks great tennis ball debate
Federer's classy speech after loss
0:20

Federer's classy speech after loss
Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
1:02

Del Potro beats Federer in the desert
Osaka gives 'worst acceptance' speech ever
1:01

Osaka gives 'worst acceptance' speech ever
Federer burns Chung with superb lob
0:26

Federer burns Chung with superb lob
Will Ferrell commentates Federer match
1:00

Will Ferrell commentates Federer match
Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
0:43

Federer and Chardy's awkward cart ride
0323_0500_nat_sportsbreak
3:01

Sports Break - March 23
0323_0500_nat_cricket
0:41

Women's cricket opens tri-series
 

The third-seeded Australian defeated Madison Brengle 4-6 6-3 6-3 in two hours and 21 minutes to progress to the second round.

But Gavrilova's frustration grew in the second set and a scary moment occurred at the end of the fifth game.

Brengle broke the 23-year-old, and Gavrilova threw her racquet towards her chair -- just as a ball boy ran to collect the ball.

While there was a gap between the boy and the racquet, players have been penalised for similar incidents -- up to and including disqualification from the match -- in the past.

Daria Gavrilova. Pic: Getty

Gavrilova, who later received two penalty points after a delayed start to the third set, held strong to progress to a second-round match against Kristyna Pliskova or Renata Zarazua.

"It was so hot, especially in the first set, but I looked at the weather forecast and so I knew it that after an hour or so the weather would drop down," Gavrilova said.

"I was just trying to hang in there for the first set and trying to be really tough battling it out. And when the weather went down I felt much better."

Australian Arina Rodionova also made it through to the next round, leading 6-2 1-0 when Kateryna Kozlova retired.

with Omnisport

Back To Top