Millman wins all-Aussie final to reach rankings milestone

John Millman is back in the ATP top 100 after defeating countryman Jordan Thompson in the Kyoto Challenger final on Sunday.

The 28-year-old won his first title of 2018 with a 7-5 6-1 win in 94 minutes over his fellow Australian, who was riding a nine-match winning streak that included the Chennai Challenger title.

The victory in Japan elevated Millman 10 places in the rankings to reach world No.93 and make his first appearance in the top 100 in more than a year.

The 2013 Kyoto champion took home US$7200 as the winner, while the 92nd-ranked Thompson won US$4240.

✅ 10th #ATPChallenger 🏆

✅ Title No. 2 in Kyoto (2013)

✅ Back in the Top 100



Not bad for a week's work, @johnhmillman 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/2UvSuOTPDv — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) February 25, 2018

It was a busy week for the runner-up, who took out the doubles title with South Australia's Luke Saville.

Thompson and Millman could face off again this Sunday in a final worth US$10,800 to the winner.

The Australians are seeded first and second respectively in the Yokohama Challenger tournament, where they are due to play their first-round matches on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, four Aussies will play their opening matches at the Mexican Open across the next two days.

Thanasi Kokkinakis will face a qualifier for a likely second-round match against world No.2 Rafael Nadal, while Matthew Ebden was drawn against seventh seed Sam Querrey.

In the women's draw, third seed Daria Gavrilova will open against American Madison Brengle, while Arina Rodionova will play Kateryna Kozlova.